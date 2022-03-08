13 held with drugs in sargodha

The district police Tuesday arrested 13 drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police Tuesday arrested 13 drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police said that during a drive against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed the accused and recovered 1.

2-kg hashish, 30 bottles of liquor, seven pistol of 30-bore, two guns of 12-bore and one rifle of 444-bore from them.

Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Ramzan,Abdul Waris, Afzal, Imran, Waseem, Yamin, Farooq, Ziaullah, Ghulam Abbas and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

The police also arrested