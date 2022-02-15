UrduPoint.com

13 Held With Liquor In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 05:24 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 13 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 13 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Different police teams conducted raids and arrested 13 accused and recovered 185 litres liquor, 3 pistols, 2 guns,1 rifle 8mm and a pistol 9mm from them.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Ramzan, Ahmed Sher, Zeeshan, Hanan, FatehMuhammad and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.

