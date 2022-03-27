13 held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 13 accused along with hashish, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesperson, Cantt police arrested one Owais and recovered a pistol from him during special checking, Hajipura police recovered two bottles of liquor and 1.240-kg hashish from Shahid, Ramzan and Shams, 2.

108-kg hashish from Zulfiqar in Saddar police station area. Kotli Loharan police recovered 1.280-kg hashish from Rafique and one pistol and five bullets from Sunny and Zubair from Kot Koda. Also, Ugoki police recovered 200-gram hashish from Hamza and 460-gram hashish from Danish from Ugoki, 10 litres of liquor from Moon from Sambrial, Sabzpir police recovered 3.095-kg hashish from Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Jamil Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.