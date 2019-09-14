UrduPoint.com
13 Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

13 held with narcotics in Sargodha

Police arrested thirteen criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Police arrested thirteen criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Saturday, during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations raided at various places and arrested 13 accused.

The police recovered 2.090 kg Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, six pistols 30 bore and a rifle from them.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Asif, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Parvez, Iftikhar Hussain, Ali Hamza, Amjad, Jamal and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

