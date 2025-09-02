13 held with narcotics,weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons,

According to a police spokesman, teams of different police stations conducted raids

and arrested 13 outlaws and recovered 150-g Ice, 40 liters of liquor and eight

weapons.

The accused were identified as Akbar, Shahbaz, Ansar, Bilal, Aqib, Mussarat and others.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.