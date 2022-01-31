UrduPoint.com

13 Held With Weapons

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 06:57 PM

13 held with weapons

The police Monday arrested 13 suspected criminals and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The police Monday arrested 13 suspected criminals and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman said the police recovered 11 pistols of 30 bore, a rifle of 8mm and a gun of 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Shahid Imran, Saifullah, Mehmood Ahmed, Nadeem Abbas, Nasir Ali, Sahib Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal, Mehtab Rasool, Qaisar Abbas and others.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

