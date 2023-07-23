13 high rank Punjab government officials promoted to grade-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has promoted 13 high rank officials belonging to grade-19 to next grade to the rank of Secretary Punjab government/Commissioner of the division and other equivalent post to grade-20, at their present post of posting.

Sources in Services and General Administration (S&GAD) informed APP on Sunday that member (Judicial-II) Syed Najaf Iqbal BS-19, member (Judicial-III) Rafid Ahmad Malhi, member (Judicial VIII), Rana Shaukat Ali BS-19, and member (Consolidation) Abdul Waheed, board of revenue Punjab have been promoted to grade-20.

Secretary food Department Muhammad Zaman Wattoo who was working in (BS-20 ) on officiating basis has also been promoted to regular grade-20.

Similarly, Director General public libraries, Muhammad Azhar Hayat BS-19 and Director General Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regularity Authority, Tariq Mehmood BS-19 have been promoted to grade-20.

Likewise, Registrar Cooperative Societies Ishfaq Ahmad BS-19 has been promoted to grade-20.