13 highway projects being completed with Rs 17.20bn, meeting told

CHICHAWATNI, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed said on Thursday the Punjab government was paying full attention to early completion of the ongoing Highways projects in the division and provision of required funds was being ensured.

In Sahiwal division, the Highways Department is completing 13 major projects with more than Rs 17.20 billion, he said while presiding over a review meeting of the ongoing projects here. Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways Arshad Nadeem, EXN Highways Iftikhar Ahmad, Fateh Muhammad Wattoo, Jawad Ahmed and Director Development Qayyum Qudrat also attended the meeting.

The SE Highways said that work was in progress on six projects in Sahiwal districts which would cost Rs 6.

608 billion (Rs 6,608,500,000), Rs 4.126 billion (4,126,100,000) on four projects in Okara district, and Rs 6.465 billion (6,465,400,000) on three projects in Pakpattan district.

The commissioner directed executives of three districts to pay special attention to the project for their completion in the next four months.

EXN Highways Iftikhar Ahmad told the meeting that 90 per cent work on Jhal Road overhead bridge had been completed, while construction of a road up to Mazdoor Pulli would be completed in two months if funds of Rs 14 million would be made available. Similarly, construction of Sahiwal bypass would be completed this year if funds of Rs 540 million were provided, he added.