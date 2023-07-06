Open Menu

13 Highway Projects Being Completed With Rs 17.20bn, Meeting Told

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

13 highway projects being completed with Rs 17.20bn, meeting told

CHICHAWATNI, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed said on Thursday the Punjab government was paying full attention to early completion of the ongoing Highways projects in the division and provision of required funds was being ensured.

In Sahiwal division, the Highways Department is completing 13 major projects with more than Rs 17.20 billion, he said while presiding over a review meeting of the ongoing projects here. Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways Arshad Nadeem, EXN Highways Iftikhar Ahmad, Fateh Muhammad Wattoo, Jawad Ahmed and Director Development Qayyum Qudrat also attended the meeting.

The SE Highways said that work was in progress on six projects in Sahiwal districts which would cost Rs 6.

608 billion (Rs 6,608,500,000), Rs 4.126 billion (4,126,100,000) on four projects in Okara district, and Rs 6.465 billion (6,465,400,000) on three projects in Pakpattan district.

The commissioner directed executives of three districts to pay special attention to the project for their completion in the next four months.

EXN Highways Iftikhar Ahmad told the meeting that 90 per cent work on Jhal Road overhead bridge had been completed, while construction of a road up to Mazdoor Pulli would be completed in two months if funds of Rs 14 million would be made available. Similarly, construction of Sahiwal bypass would be completed this year if funds of Rs 540 million were provided, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Road Sahiwal Okara Progress Pakpattan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

17 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan