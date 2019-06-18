UrduPoint.com
13 Hurt As Coaster Overturns After Hitting Tree In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as Thirteen persons were serious injured when a speeding coaster overturned after hitting a roadside tree near Raiwind road Lahore on early Tuesday Morning.

According to details, the accident took place around 8:30 am when a coaster hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control and turned turtle.

Rescue teams said, the injured were shifted to Lahore General Hospital.

Rescue sources said that many among the injured were in critical condition.

Police took the driver into their custody while impounding the vehicle, officials added.

