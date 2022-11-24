13 Illegal Afghan Immigrants Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 13 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Orangi Town area on Thursday.
According to police, the illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested by Orangi Police Station.
They were arrested after their failure to provide legal documents. Their criminal records were also being checked.
Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.