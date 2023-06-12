UrduPoint.com

13 Illegal Arm Holders Netted During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

13 illegal arm holders netted during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 arm holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police recovered one pistol (30 bore) from Hussain, whereas New Town police recovered pistol (30 bore) from Shahbaz.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Noman, Amir Hamza, Zeeshan Taimoor and Jawad and recovered five pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Following the operation, Jatali police recovered one Kalashnikov from Yasir.

Rawat police nabbed Jameel and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Chontra police recovered one pistol each from Aqib and Sadaqat Hussain.

Kahuta police recovered a pistol from Jamal.Kallar Syedan police recovered a pistol from Tuseef.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operation commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.

