Open Menu

13 Illegal Commercial Buildings, Shops Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

13 illegal commercial buildings, shops sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team has sealed 13 illegal commercial buildings and shops.

In line with special directives of the Director General (DG) MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmed, the operation targeted several non-compliant commercial properties including three unauthorised commercial halls and 10 shops during separate operations at various locations of the city on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the DG MDA said that the decisive action reflects MDA's commitment to ensuring compliance with building regulations and maintaining urban development standards. He reiterated zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized constructions in the city. He said that crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

5 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan