13 Illegal Commercial Buildings, Shops Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team has sealed 13 illegal commercial buildings and shops.
In line with special directives of the Director General (DG) MDA, Rana Saleem Ahmed, the operation targeted several non-compliant commercial properties including three unauthorised commercial halls and 10 shops during separate operations at various locations of the city on Thursday.
In a statement issued here, the DG MDA said that the decisive action reflects MDA's commitment to ensuring compliance with building regulations and maintaining urban development standards. He reiterated zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized constructions in the city. He said that crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.
