13 illegal commercial plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified its campaign against illegal commercialization in residential colonies under its control.

In this regard, the enforcement team sealed 13 plots in different blocks for utilizing commercial purposes illegally and sent the challan against the owner to court.

The sealed plots included 5Y, 8Z, 43Y, 67Y, 75X, 87X, 12X, 108X, 16ZL, 18ZJ, ARR, 10X5BZ, 7BZ, RSR-FSR.