13 illegal stone crushing plants sealed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The local administration Friday sealed as many as thirteen stone crushers for illegally quarrying lime stone in Babarki area of Hassanabdal causing serious threat to environment, sensitive installation and minerals and causing loss of millions of rupees to national kitty through expired lease.

Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi along with Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals and officials of Environmental Protection Agency visited the site of stone crushers' plant area comprising 46.03 acres and order immediate suspension if illegally quarrying in the area.

The Assistant Commissioner said that FIR has also lodged under section 337 PPC against the owners of a stone crusher plants for violation of ban imposed by the administration.

"We have sealed all the thirteen stone crushers' plants working in vicinity of Babarki area of Hassanabdal besides blocking the access to these plants by establishing obstacles so that no production could go out of the premises besides the IESCO authorities are being directed to suspend the power supply to these plants without any further delay", said Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while talking to newsmen here Friday.

He said that the local administration in collaboration with civil defense, mines and mineral department would also carry out audit of the explosive licenses of these stone crushers as these stone crushers plants are quarrying on expired explosive licenses. Mr Raja has said that Punjab Mines and Minerals department has auctioned the lime stone block comprising 46.03 acres during the year 2006.

He said that the ten year lease of quarrying was expired during the year 2016 but said lease holders went to court for stay for lease which was decided in year 2017 and Assistant Director Mines and Minerals Attock has stopped the said stone crushers for quarrying of line stone but they keep continued their activities although issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) is still pending with Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab.

Responding another question, Raja said that the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a four member committee comprising Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, Survey and Drawing officer Mines and Minerals department Rawalpindi and Surveyor Mines and Minerals department Attock to access the quantum of loss caused to government on account of illegal excavations of lime stone in the area. Mr Raja said that local administration also took stock of persons with dubious identity who are carrying out mining activities as well as explosives in vicinity of Cadet College Hassanabdal. "The Principal of College has also expressed his reservation over the activities and raised the issue before the Governor", he added.

To another question, Mr Raja said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the area of nearest to sensitive installation of the Cadet College and threat to eco system as well as environment, the Punjab Mines and Minerals department has already stopped the auction of limestone lease in the area and local administration would adopt zero tolerance policy towards this issue and no stone crusher plant would be allowed to operate in the area.