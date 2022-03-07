UrduPoint.com

13 Illegal Transport Stands Demolished In Khwazakhela

Published March 07, 2022

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malakand, Obaidullah on Monday sealed 13 transport stands that were illegally established alongside roads of tehsil Khwazakhela of district Swat

The action was taken in the light of the directives issued by Peshawar High Court, Mingora Branch regarding removal of illegal transports stand.

The heavy contingent of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident while Assistant Commissioner Khwazakhela, Mehran Khan and other officers concerned were also present at the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA said that establishing illegal stands usually effected traffic flow while pedestrian also confronted severe problems.

He warned those found guilty of the court's order, would be dealt strictly action and no one would be allowed to establish illegal stands.

