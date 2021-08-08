13 including 3 dancers booked for violating marriage act, corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni Police raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested 13 persons including three female dancers for making aerial firing, hosting dance party and violating Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to police spokesman, SHO Saddar Baroni police and his team raided at a wedding ceremony on violation of Marriage and Sound System Acts and other violations regarding aerial firing, corona SOPs and hosting dance party with female dancers.

The arrested persons included three dancers namely Nimra, Sana and Fozia besides Yasir Manzoor, Soneel Arif, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul Qadir, Zeeshan Ali, Tariq Rehman, Nasir Farooq, Danish Naseer, Zulqarnain and Muhammad Luqman, he added.