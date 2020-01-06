13 Including Two Grooms Held Over Firing Into The Air In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:52 PM
Khurarianwala police have arrested 13 persons including two bride grooms on the charge of firing into the air at different marriage functions
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Khurarianwala police have arrested 13 persons including two bride grooms on the charge of firing into the air at different marriage functions.
A police spokesman on Monday said that Owais Mehmood, son of Mehmood Ahmad, and Umair Maqsood, son of Maqsood Ahmad had arranged their wedding ceremonies in Chak No 266-RB.
Some of the guests resorted to firing into the air to celebrate the function Sunday night.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Shahid, along with his team, reached the spot after receiving information and arrested 13 persons including both grooms, their brothers and other guests.