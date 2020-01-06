UrduPoint.com
13 Including Two Grooms Held Over Firing Into The Air In Faisalabad

Mon 06th January 2020

13 including two grooms held over firing into the air in Faisalabad

Khurarianwala police have arrested 13 persons including two bride grooms on the charge of firing into the air at different marriage functions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Khurarianwala police have arrested 13 persons including two bride grooms on the charge of firing into the air at different marriage functions.

A police spokesman on Monday said that Owais Mehmood, son of Mehmood Ahmad, and Umair Maqsood, son of Maqsood Ahmad had arranged their wedding ceremonies in Chak No 266-RB.

Some of the guests resorted to firing into the air to celebrate the function Sunday night.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Shahid, along with his team, reached the spot after receiving information and arrested 13 persons including both grooms, their brothers and other guests.

