13 injured as coaster overturns in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Thirteen persons were injured when a coaster overturned after crashing into a tree at Adda Plot, Raiwind road here on Tuesday.

On information, volunteers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Raiwind City.

The injured were identified as Arif Asghar (42), Muhammad Pervaiz Karamat (36), Sadiq Muhammad (59), Akhtar (58), Nadeem Manzoor (24), M. Yousaf (30), Asghar Sarwar (33), Yasir Akhtar (20), Faqir Hussain (36), Zahid Rafiq (29), Noor Shah (40), Shrafat (40) and Ghulam Abbas.