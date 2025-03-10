Open Menu

13 Injured In AJK Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

At least thirteen persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Islam Garh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) At least thirteen persons were injured in a road accident that took place near islam Garh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus carrying passengers was moving towards its destination when suddenly,

it turned turtle near Islam Garh area of AJK.

As a result, some thirteen persons were injured in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

