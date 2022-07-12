13 injured in brawl between two groups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 13 people including women were injured in brawl between two groups near here on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, two groups had a quarrel over monetary dispute in Chak 239 Harla, situated at Makuana bypass to Khanuana Road.

As a result, the people of both sides attacked each other with clubs and iron rods which inflicted injuries to 13 people.

The injured included Zainab d/o Khizar Hayat (10), Bilal s/o Abbas (16), Riaz Hussain s/o Sarang Ali (45), Ghulab s/o Yasin (18), Shahnaz (35), Azam s/o Mansha (45), Ali, Haider, Shair, Mansha, Ali Ahmad , Safia Bibi and Amaanullah.

All injured people were shifted to DHQ Hospital.