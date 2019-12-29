13 injured in gas cylinder explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 13 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in Jinnah Super here Saturday.

According to Islamabad police, the explosion occurred due to gas cylinder leakage in a restaurant.

Police has started investigation after reaching the site, while rescue teams have shifted the injured to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital of Islamabad.