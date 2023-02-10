13 injured in house fire in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 13 persons including women and children suffered burn wounds when the fire broke out in a house here in the Dhoke Khabba area on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, 13 people namely Ayesha daughter of Faisal, four years old, Irfan son of Aneef, 40-year, Meerab d/o Irfan, 17-year, Abdullah s/o Irfan, 16-year, Mustafa s/o Irfan, 8-year, Faisal s/o Sadiq, 38-year, Anjum s/o Faisal, 31-year, Abdullah s/o Faisal, 11-year, Abeera d/o Faisal, 12-year, Javeria d/o Faisal, 10-year, Fatima d/o Faisal, 8-year, Abrish d/o Faisal, 4-year and Shumaila w/o Irfan, 33-year suffered burn injuries due to the fire.

He informed that five fire brigades, four emergency ambulances, special rescue vehicles and rescue teams reached the scene of the incident and started rescue activities.

The fire was brought under control after hectic efforts which started from the garage of a triple-story house, he added.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment where according to hospital sources condition of all the people was stable.