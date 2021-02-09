UrduPoint.com
13 Injured In Road Accidents In Sialkot

At least 13 persons were injured in different road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

Precious lives were saved by the timely action of the Rescue-1122

Precious lives were saved by the timely action of the Rescue-1122.

According to a spokesperson, 25-year-old Attique, 14-year-old Irfan, 22-year-old Ahmed, 26-year-old Nadir, 65-year-old Akbar, 29-year-old Maan, 56-year-old Zahid, 22-year-old Adnan, 42-year-old Anwar, 24-year-old Nadir, 22-year-old Dawood, 34-year-old Ilyas and 26-year-old Attique were injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

