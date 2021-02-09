13 injured in road accidents in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 13 persons were injured in different road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

Precious lives were saved by the timely action of the Rescue-1122.

According to a spokesperson, 25-year-old Attique, 14-year-old Irfan, 22-year-old Ahmed, 26-year-old Nadir, 65-year-old Akbar, 29-year-old Maan, 56-year-old Zahid, 22-year-old Adnan, 42-year-old Anwar, 24-year-old Nadir, 22-year-old Dawood, 34-year-old Ilyas and 26-year-old Attique were injured.