13 July 1931 Kashmir martyrs made history of sacrifices: KC EU Chief

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) , Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has said Kashmiri martyrs of 13 July 1931 made a great history of sacrifices and we cannot forget these martyrs.

Chairman of the Belgium-based KE-EU this said while addressing a gathering in Brussels on Thursday held to mark the Kashmiris martyrdom day in remembrance of martyrs of 13 July 1931 of Srinagar, said a message reached here.

Ali Raza Syed said, by providing their blood these martyrs provided the foundation of the freedom movement. The gathering was arranged by KC-EU at its secretariat in the EU's headquarters.

It is important to mention that on 13 July 1931, a large number of Kashmiris flocked to the central jail in Srinagar to see the trial of a Kashmiri namely Abdul Qadeer. Then Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir ordered his soldiers to open fire on them, in total 22 Kashmiris died in the firing.

Chair of KE-EU asked the international community including EU to play their role for implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights giving the right to of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Ali Raza Syed called India for withdrawal of its occupation forces, an end to its state terrorism, end to genocidal repression, rape, gang-rape, torture, and degrading treatment of men, women, and children in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Other speakers of the gathering said, atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the oppressed Kashmiris is rapidly going on and specially it increased when Indian Modi regime revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

They called for unconditional release of all Kashmiri prisoners including political figures and human rights defenders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Khurram Parvez.

They also asked the international community to play its role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir and participation of the Kashmiri leadership in all round of the peace process on Kashmir should be ensured.

It was 5th August 2019, when present Indian Modi's regime removed articles 370 and 35A from its constitution and annulled the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.