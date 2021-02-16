13 kanal state land retrieved from squatters

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :-:In a drive against encroachments on state lands, Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Hussain retrieved 13 kanal state land worth Rs 247.4 million from illegal occupants here on Tuesday.

In the first operation, the AC retrieved 7 kanal state land worth 95.

7 million from squatters in Behar Colony.

Similarly, the AC retrieved 6 kanal state land worth Rs 151.7 million located at Commerce College Road by demolishing shops.