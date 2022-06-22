13 Kanals State Land Retrieved
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 13.9 kanals state land from illegal occupants at a village in tehsil Saddar.
According to spokesperson here on Wednesday,13- kanal and 9-marla piece of land was allocated for a water pond in chak No 71-JB, Sarlian but the land mafia has occupied it for personal use.
Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool along with a team visited the site and vacated the land.
He directed the revenue staff to look after the land and warned that none would be allowed to occupy state land.