13 kanals state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 13.9 kanals state land from illegal occupants at a village in tehsil Saddar.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday,13- kanal and 9-marla piece of land was allocated for a water pond in chak No 71-JB, Sarlian but the land mafia has occupied it for personal use.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool along with a team visited the site and vacated the land.

He directed the revenue staff to look after the land and warned that none would be allowed to occupy state land.