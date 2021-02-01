1.3 kg drug recovered, drug pusher held

Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Taxila police along with its team arrested drug pusher Hamza Khan and recovered 1.3kg drugs from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of youngsters.