1.3 Kg Drugs Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

1.3 kg drugs recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, R.A Bazzar police team arrested drug pusher Illyas Khan and recovered 1.3kg drugs from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team, adding that drugs business must be discouraged. The CPO made it clear that the strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of youngsters.

More Stories From Pakistan

