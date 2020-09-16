UrduPoint.com
13 Kg Drugs Recovered Worth Millions Of Rupees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

13 kg drugs recovered worth millions of rupees

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations in different areas and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted operations in different areas and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to ANF spokesman, about 7 kg heroin was recovered from a Toyota Corolla car at Dry Port Sambrial area of Sialkot.

The accused named Mir Alam and Fahad Liaquat who are residents of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were arrested.

Similarly, the second operation took place near Mahmood Buti in Lahore where 6 kg of heroin was recovered from a another Toyota Corolla car. Two accused, namely Shafiq Jan and Mukhtiar Gul, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were arrested.

The drugs were skillfully hidden in the car's compartments. Further investigation is underway.

