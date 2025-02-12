13 kg hashish, 1 kg Ice seized, suspects arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Local police recovered 13 kilograms of hashish and 1 kilogram of ice (crystal meth) during a raid within the limits of Loharigate Police Station.

According to a police statement, two suspects were apprehended while transporting the drugs.

Their identities have not been disclosed.

SHO Rao Ali Hassan led the operation after receiving a tip-off. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Drugs Act, and further investigations are underway to identify and arrest the suppliers linked to the accused.