13 Kg Hashish, 1 Kg Ice Seized, Suspects Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Local police recovered 13 kilograms of hashish and 1 kilogram of ice (crystal meth) during a raid within the limits of Loharigate Police Station.
According to a police statement, two suspects were apprehended while transporting the drugs.
Their identities have not been disclosed.
SHO Rao Ali Hassan led the operation after receiving a tip-off. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Drugs Act, and further investigations are underway to identify and arrest the suppliers linked to the accused.
Recent Stories
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children Complex marks int'l Childhood Cancer Day6 minutes ago
-
13 kg hashish, 1 kg Ice seized, suspects arrested6 minutes ago
-
AJK Police officer remembered on Martyrdom anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders16 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening collaboration with IAEA16 minutes ago
-
IGP vows to enhance police welfare,combat crime16 minutes ago
-
Civil Services Academy holds event on human-environment relations36 minutes ago
-
Scientific research key to Pakistan’s national progress: Dr. Iqbal Choudhry46 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned for due to lack of quorum46 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan lauds security forces' efforts in restoring peace in Balochistan46 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging46 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break46 minutes ago