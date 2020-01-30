13 killed, 10 others injured after fire erupts in passenger van

13 people were killed while 10 others were injured after blaze erupted due to explosion of cylinder in a passenger bus van on its way to Islamabad from Faisalabad

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) 13 people were killed while 10 others were injured after blaze erupted due to explosion of cylinder in a passenger bus van on its way to Islamabad from Faisalabad.A passenger van carrying some 17 to 18 people was on its way to Islamabad from Faisalabad when near Bhera interchange due to over speed it hit with a tree and overturned due to which cylinder fitted inside it exploded and fire erupted.According to preliminary information, 13 people died while 10 others sustained serious burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby Bhalwal and Bhera hospitals for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Three among injured were said to be in critical condition.Punjab government has sought report from concerned authorities over the incident.According to district police officer Sargodha spokesperson, incident happened due to explosion of cylinder.Bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy.