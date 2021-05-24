13 killed, 1,048 injured in 914 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed while 1,048 sustained injuries in 914 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 621 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 427 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by fescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 374 drivers, 59 underage drivers, 184 pedestrians, and 503 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. Statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 722 motorcycles, 139 rickshaws, 95 cars, 42 vans, nine buses, 28 trucks and 115 other vehicles andslow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.