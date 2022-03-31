UrduPoint.com

13 Killed, 1,138 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

13 killed, 1,138 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,138 others injured in 1,115 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 667 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 471 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 540 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 288 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 288 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 93 in Multan with 95 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 82 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 978 motorbikes, 98 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 29 vans, 16 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

24 seconds ago
 Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

25 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review progress on development pro ..

Meeting held to review progress on development projects at Charsadda

27 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

23 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be briefed on 'threat letter' to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.