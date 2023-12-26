Open Menu

13 Killed, 1195 Injured In 1100 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

13 killed, 1195 injured in 1100 road accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people died, whereas 1195 were injured in 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least 13 people died, whereas 1195 were injured in 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 631 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 172 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 194 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 RTCs and 55 victims.

According to the data, 919 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 24 vans, 19 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 125 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Died Traffic Gujranwala SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

3 minutes ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

23 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

25 minutes ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

25 minutes ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

25 minutes ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

27 minutes ago
Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

27 minutes ago
 Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

27 minutes ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

33 minutes ago
 Government College University to remain closed on ..

Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

33 minutes ago
 Apple Watch import ban goes into effect in US pate ..

Apple Watch import ban goes into effect in US patent clash

33 minutes ago
 Today was my day, says Rabada after taking five In ..

Today was my day, says Rabada after taking five Indian wickets

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan