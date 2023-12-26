13 killed, 1195 injured in 1100 road accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people died, whereas 1195 were injured in 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least 13 people died, whereas 1195 were injured in 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 623 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 631 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 172 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 194 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 RTCs and 55 victims.

According to the data, 919 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 24 vans, 19 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 125 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.