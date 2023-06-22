Open Menu

13 Killed, 1229 Injured In 1159 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

13 killed, 1229 injured in 1159 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :At least thirteen people were killed and 1229 injured in 1159 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 633 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 596 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 605 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 486 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 RTCs and 73 victims.

According to the data, 991 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

19 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

26 seconds ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

5 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

8 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

12 minutes ago
Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

25 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

30 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan