13 killed, 1229 injured in 1159 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :At least thirteen people were killed and 1229 injured in 1159 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 633 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 596 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 605 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 486 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 RTCs and 73 victims.

According to the data, 991 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.