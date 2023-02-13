UrduPoint.com

13 Killed, 1,255 Injured In 1,171 Accidents In Punjab

February 13, 2023

13 killed, 1,255 injured in 1,171 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed while 1,255 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 13 people were killed while 1,255 injured in 1,171 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 682 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 573 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 608 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 497 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 99 victims and at third Gujranwala with 89 accidents and 87 victims.

As many as, 1004 motorbikes, 80 rickshaws, 147 cars, 27 vans, 10 buses, 25 trucks and 110 other vehicles were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

