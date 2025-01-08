13 killed, 1,356 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) At least 13 people were killed and 1,356 others injured in 1,261 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 616 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 740 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 740 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 476 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 229 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 250 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 78 accidents and 85 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,145 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 153 motorcars, 32 vans, 11 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.