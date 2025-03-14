13 killed, 1478 injured in 1275 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) At least 13 persons were killed and 1487 injured in 1275 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 645 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 842 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 834 drivers, 66 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 249 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 312 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 87 with 95 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 79 victims.

According to the data, 1273 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 20 vans, 07 passenger buses, 33 truck and 84 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.