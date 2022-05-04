UrduPoint.com

13 Killed, 1890 Injured In 1677 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed while 1890 sustained injuries in 1677 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 1183 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 795 drivers, 112 underage drivers, 184 pedestrians, and 926 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

According to the data 1504 motorbikes, 144 auto-rickshaws, 204 motorcars, 21 vans, 18 passenger buses, 8 trucks and 169 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

