13 Killed, 20 Others Injured In Road Mishap In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

13 killed, 20 others injured in road mishap in Attock

13 people were killed while more than 20 others were injured in a road incident near Attock.A passenger bus carrying more than 33 people was on its way from Swat to Lahore when on Brahma interchange due to slippery road it overturned

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) 13 people were killed while more than 20 others were injured in a road incident near Attock.A passenger bus carrying more than 33 people was on its way from Swat to Lahore when on Brahma interchange due to slippery road it overturned.

As a result 13 people were killed while more than 20 others sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

