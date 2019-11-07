UrduPoint.com
13 Killed, 3 Injured As Passenger Coach Collides With Rickshaw In Matiari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

At least 13 people were killed and 3 got injured when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw on National Highway

MATIARI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and 3 got injured when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw on National Highway.The incident took place near Saeed Abad Area of the Matiari District.

Traffic on the National Highway was suspended as rescuers shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has expressed grief over the incident and assured that an investigation would be carried out.

