13 Killed 30 injures in a accident near Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A passenger coach accident in Sukkur has killed 13 people and left more than 30 injured on Thursday.

According to the local Police, the passenger coach travelling to Karachi from Multan at National Highway near Pano Aqil, Sukkur, killed 13 people on the spot.

An emergency was reported in all hospitals in Pano Aqil and Sukkur after the horrifying accident.

The death toll may increase as the wounded are in critical condition, said health authorities. The dead bodies had been shifted to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to DC Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, the rescue operation has been finished and the dead bodies and injured have been transferred to CMH Pano Aqil and Rohri hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah expressed his deep grief over the deadly crash. He is also in contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.