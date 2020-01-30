13 killed, 6 injured as Van catches fire in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

The death toll reached 13 and 6 others injured in an accident in Bhera police limits

Police spokesman said that a passenger van was driving on motorway from Lahore TO Islamabad when the Van caught fire due to Short Circuit and collided with pillar of Fly over near Khan Muhammad Wala in Bhera jurisdiction, the Vehicle completely burnt as a result 13 people burnt to death while 6 others injured.

6 injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhera out of which three were referred to Lahore due to critical condition.

The Names of deceased and injured could not be entrained so far as all the people were badly damaged. .