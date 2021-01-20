13 killed, 825 injured in 776 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed, while 825 sustained injuries in 776 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 489 people were seriously wounded and were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 336 minor injured were given medical care on the spot by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 324 drivers, 33 juvenile drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 365 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 186 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 190 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Gujranwala with 73 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 59 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 583 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 94 cars, 34 vans, six buses, 40 trucks and 119 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.