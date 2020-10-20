13 killed, 932 injured in 800 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed while 932 sustained injuries in 800 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed while 932 sustained injuries in 800 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 552 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 380 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 352 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 157 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 218 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 57 victims.

As many as 695 motorcycles, 114 rickshaws, 83 cars, 32 vans, seven buses, 33 trucksand 136 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.