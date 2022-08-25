UrduPoint.com

13 Killed, 948 Injured In 866 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

13 killed, 948 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed and 948 others sustained injures in 866 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 948 others sustained injures in 866 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 556 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 461 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 87 pedestrians, and 400 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 Faisalabad in with 80 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as 767 motorcycles, 63 rickshaws, 89 cars, 17 vans, nine buses, 14 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

2 minutes ago
 Europeans cross borders to get monkeypox vaccine

Europeans cross borders to get monkeypox vaccine

2 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10%, Top $3,300 Per ..

Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10%, Top $3,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to Hamza in NAB appeal ..

Supreme Court issues notice to Hamza in NAB appeal against LHC order

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Ishaq Dar's petition on his ..

Supreme Court adjourns Ishaq Dar's petition on his counsel's plea

5 minutes ago
 Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Cham ..

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.