13 Killed, 948 Injured In 866 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM

At least 13 people were killed while 948 injured in 866 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed while 948 injured in 866 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 556 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 461 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 87 pedestrians, and 400 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 80 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as, 767 motorcycles, 63 rickshaws, 89 cars, 17 vans, nine buses, 14 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

