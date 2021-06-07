UrduPoint.com
13 Killed, 992 Injured In 908 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

13 killed, 992 injured in 908 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 992 others sustained injuries in 908 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 616 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 376 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122.

The analysis showed that 387 drivers, 27 juvenile drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Gujranwala with 60 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as, 745 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 104 cars, 41 vans, seven buses, 25 trucks and 95 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

