13 killed, in 1,007 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed while 1,076 sustained injuries in 1,076 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

As many as 660 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 416 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 471 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as, 790 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 121 cars, 46 vans, 11 buses, 27 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.