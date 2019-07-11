UrduPoint.com
13 Killed In Hassan Abdaal Bus Accident

Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as thirteen people were killed and thirty-four others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding on motorway at Brhama interchange near Hassan Abdaal on Thursday morning.

According to details, Police rescue officials said, the passenger bus was on its way to Lahore from Swat.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals of Hassan Abdal, Texila and Wah Cantt, rescue teams added.

